BTS’ Jimin now 1st K-pop solo artist to chart for 7 weeks on Billboard Artist 100

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin has become the first ever artist in Billboard history to chart in the Artist 100 for seven weeks. He has achieved this feat with his solo debut album Face and its hit title track Like Crazy.

The previous month he became the first ever K-pop soloist to top the Hot 100 and Artist 100 charts as well as the first ever to make it to the Top 2 on the Billboard 200.

The singer’s list of achievements don’t end there, with him also becoming the first K-pop soloist to chart for six consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200. Ever since his debut at No. 2, the artist has not fallen off the chart for even one week.

He is also only the second K-pop soloist to spend six weeks overall on the 200 chart, with his bandmate RM achieving the feat first with Indigo, although not consecutively.

He is currently spending his seventh week on the Artist 100 chart, ranking at No. 85. His album is going strong on the World Albums Chart with Face at No. 4, No. 17 on the Top Current Album Sales as well as No. 20 on the Top Album Sales chart.