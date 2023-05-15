 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS’ Jimin now 1st K-pop solo artist to chart for 7 weeks on Billboard Artist 100

By
Web Desk

Monday May 15, 2023

He is also only the second K-pop soloist to spend six weeks overall on the 200 chart
He is also only the second K-pop soloist to spend six weeks overall on the 200 chart

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin has become the first ever artist in Billboard history to chart in the Artist 100 for seven weeks. He has achieved this feat with his solo debut album Face and its hit title track Like Crazy.

The previous month he became the first ever K-pop soloist to top the Hot 100 and Artist 100 charts as well as the first ever to make it to the Top 2 on the Billboard 200.

The singer’s list of achievements don’t end there, with him also becoming the first K-pop soloist to chart for six consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200. Ever since his debut at No. 2, the artist has not fallen off the chart for even one week.

He is also only the second K-pop soloist to spend six weeks overall on the 200 chart, with his bandmate RM achieving the feat first with Indigo, although not consecutively.

He is currently spending his seventh week on the Artist 100 chart, ranking at No. 85. His album is going strong on the World Albums Chart with Face at No. 4, No. 17 on the Top Current Album Sales as well as No. 20 on the Top Album Sales chart.

More From Entertainment:

‘Cleopatra’ on Netflix receives shocking 1% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

‘Cleopatra’ on Netflix receives shocking 1% rating on Rotten Tomatoes
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship reportedly takes a dark turn

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s relationship reportedly takes a dark turn
Jamie & Corrinne Foxx to co-host Fox’s game show ‘We Are Family’

Jamie & Corrinne Foxx to co-host Fox’s game show ‘We Are Family’

Lupita Nyong’o reveals stunning new buzzcut on Instagram

Lupita Nyong’o reveals stunning new buzzcut on Instagram
Kanye West mocked by American wrestler over his new stunt

Kanye West mocked by American wrestler over his new stunt
Pierce Brosnan never gets angry: Here’s why

Pierce Brosnan never gets angry: Here’s why
Jemima Kirke speaks out after Penn Badgley wants an end to on-screen intimacy

Jemima Kirke speaks out after Penn Badgley wants an end to on-screen intimacy
Ruth Wilson hits out at ‘fickle’ Hollywood over #MeToo movement

Ruth Wilson hits out at ‘fickle’ Hollywood over #MeToo movement
‘This Morning’ hosts Phillip and Holly flash tense smiles amid feud rumors

‘This Morning’ hosts Phillip and Holly flash tense smiles amid feud rumors
Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny go out for date night in Santa Monica

Kendall Jenner and beau Bad Bunny go out for date night in Santa Monica
Trot singer Haesoo, 29, dies by suicide

Trot singer Haesoo, 29, dies by suicide

Tom Brady pays tribute to exes Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day

Tom Brady pays tribute to exes Gisele Bundchen, Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day