 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hold discussions about mental health with teenagers

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hold discussions about mental health with teenagers

To mark Mental Health Awareness Month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered their time to teenagers and they held honest discussions about mental health during their visit to local youth group AHA! Santa Barbara earlier this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's organisation, the Archewell Foundation (AWF), posted the new pictures of the California-based couple's latest charitable venture on their official website Monday.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hold discussions about mental health with teenagers

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen laughing and having fun in new photographs. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents were in their element as they paid a visit to local youth group AHA! Santa Barbara earlier this month.

Meghan and Harry learned firsthand about this generation's experiences with social media and societal pressures, and how it affects their mental well-being.

They said it has a “core belief that mental health is of the utmost importance, and underpins all of our work”, regularly meeting with young people and professionals to understand the challenges they face while working. The couple also posed for a group photo following their hour-long visit.

More From Royals:

Omid Scobie breaks silence on his relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Omid Scobie breaks silence on his relationship with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
King Charles warned over his plan to 'slim down monarchy'

King Charles warned over his plan to 'slim down monarchy'

Prince William, Kate Middleton screamed 'look at me' with 'Hollywood style' coronation clip video

Prince William, Kate Middleton screamed 'look at me' with 'Hollywood style' coronation clip
Meghan Markle felt 'dazzled' as she 'played catch up' with Harry during date night video

Meghan Markle felt 'dazzled' as she 'played catch up' with Harry during date night
Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie testifies to help Prince Harry win legal battle?

Meghan Markle's pal Omid Scobie testifies to help Prince Harry win legal battle?
King Charles, Prince William ‘using’ Prince George, Charlotte Louis for the crown?

King Charles, Prince William ‘using’ Prince George, Charlotte Louis for the crown?
Kate Middleton’s ‘best is pretty bloody good’: No prima donna’ video

Kate Middleton’s ‘best is pretty bloody good’: No prima donna’
Kate Middleton’s uncle slams royal critics: ‘They’re not Usain Bolt fast’ video

Kate Middleton’s uncle slams royal critics: ‘They’re not Usain Bolt fast’
Prince William likely to break royal tradition as Prince of Wales

Prince William likely to break royal tradition as Prince of Wales
Prince Andrew warns King Charles by defying his order?

Prince Andrew warns King Charles by defying his order?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy dinner with Gwyneth Paltrow, other celebs

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy dinner with Gwyneth Paltrow, other celebs
Meghan Markle ‘a never-ending PR machine’ who Kate Middleton ‘can’t fight’ video

Meghan Markle ‘a never-ending PR machine’ who Kate Middleton ‘can’t fight’