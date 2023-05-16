Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hold discussions about mental health with teenagers

To mark Mental Health Awareness Month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered their time to teenagers and they held honest discussions about mental health during their visit to local youth group AHA! Santa Barbara earlier this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's organisation, the Archewell Foundation (AWF), posted the new pictures of the California-based couple's latest charitable venture on their official website Monday.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen laughing and having fun in new photographs. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents were in their element as they paid a visit to local youth group AHA! Santa Barbara earlier this month.

Meghan and Harry learned firsthand about this generation's experiences with social media and societal pressures, and how it affects their mental well-being.



They said it has a “core belief that mental health is of the utmost importance, and underpins all of our work”, regularly meeting with young people and professionals to understand the challenges they face while working. The couple also posed for a group photo following their hour-long visit.