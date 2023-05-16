 
Simon Pegg never broach 'Scientology' with Tom Cruise

Simon Pegg never broach 'Scientology' with Tom Cruise

Simon Pegg revealed he did not stick his nose in Tom Cruise's spiritual beliefs, in this case: Scientology

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the Mission Impossible star said, “I don’t ask him about stuff like that because I feel that would be me abusing my privileged access that I get to him, you know what I mean?”

The 53-year-old reflected on his relationship with the megastar as "just very simple and amiable. We're friends."

“It’s always been a very easy relationship. I think you realize, when you meet the person rather than the thicket of mythology that’s built up around them, it’s a different experience," he continued. "I mean, he loves the fame and he really relishes it, it’s all he knows. It energizes him and spurs him on.”

Cruise is one of the most popular members of Scientology. 

But, the religious leader David Miscavige has been blamed for several milking money from supporters, isolating members from their loved ones, and bullying and intimidating journalists and critics.

