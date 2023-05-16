 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about buying 'Mannat': 'We didn't have the money'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan calls Mannat his dream home
Shah Rukh Khan calls 'Mannat' his dream home

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in a latest media interaction, opened up about buying his famous Mannat bungalow.

While talking about the same, Khan shared that it was his dream house. However, he was not able to afford it initially, but somehow he still bought it. 

He further revealed how his Mannat residence kick started wife Gauri Khan’s career as an interior designer.

The Pathaan actor stated: "When we bought Mannat, it was way beyond our.. being from Delhi, one was used to living in bungalows. But in Mumbai, apartments are even more expensive. As soon as we mustered up some money, we managed to buy this bungalow.”

“It was beyond our means, but we bought it. We didn't have the money to design it then. We called a designer and the money that the person quoted was beyond my salary."

Khan, 57, added: "So I asked Gauri to design it. That's how the journey started. We build the house by buying all the small things needed to build a house. It took a while, but we did it.”

“For her, to do this at such a young age also helped her to learn. For me, now it's very nice that I don't have to look for another designer. It's easier to discuss what we want. We want things to be clean and nice."

Work wise, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to play lead in Atlee’s Jawan. Meanwhile, he is also looking forward to mark his first collaboration with the PK director Rajkumar Hirani in upcoming film Dunki, reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Inspector Avinash trailer: Randeep Hooda plays fierce cop from the 90's

Inspector Avinash trailer: Randeep Hooda plays fierce cop from the 90's
Adah Sharma says The Kerala Story targets ‘terrorism' not religion

Adah Sharma says The Kerala Story targets ‘terrorism' not religion
‘Scoop’ trailer: Karishma Tanna plays crime journalist who fights for jusitce

‘Scoop’ trailer: Karishma Tanna plays crime journalist who fights for jusitce
Sonakshi Sinha regrets rejecting THIS role in her career

Sonakshi Sinha regrets rejecting THIS role in her career
Parineeti Chopra's mother pens 'emotional note' post daughter's engagement

Parineeti Chopra's mother pens 'emotional note' post daughter's engagement

Renowned playwright Shoaib Hashmi passes away in Lahore

Renowned playwright Shoaib Hashmi passes away in Lahore

Parineeti Chopra drops first IG post after getting engaged to Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra drops first IG post after getting engaged to Raghav Chadha
Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from common man amid traffic jam, picture goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan takes lift from common man amid traffic jam, picture goes viral
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film to be 'romantic' or 'dramatic'?

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film to be 'romantic' or 'dramatic'?
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Don 3' in scripting stage: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Don 3' in scripting stage: Reports
Papon updates fans about his health: 'I am much better now'

Papon updates fans about his health: 'I am much better now'
'Fast X': Ali Fazal attends world premiere in Rome with Vin Diesel

'Fast X': Ali Fazal attends world premiere in Rome with Vin Diesel