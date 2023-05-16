Tom Brady making Gisele Bündchen jealous by romancing ‘blonde superstar’

File Footage

Tom brady is reportedly dating a “blonde-haired superstar” months after parting ways with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

The NFL legend has been "hiding his misery" ever since he decided to part ways from the Brazilian model, reported Radar Online.

However, “seeing Gisele flourish solo is eating away at him," the insider said of Brady, who has been telling his inner circle that he's secretly romancing a "blonde-haired superstar.”

The source went on to note that Brady is only dating to make Bündchen “jealous” as he is not ready to move on so early after calling off 13-year marriage with the model.

"He just wants to make Gisele jealous and project the image that he's a happy bachelor who's got it made,” the insider claimed.

This comes after it was reported that the former football quarterback is “done with models” and does not want his ex-wife, who knows everybody in the modelling world, to be involved in his future romances.

Listing the qualities he wants in his future partner, an insider previously told the publication that Brady hopes to find a woman who is “conservative, traditional.”

"After Gisele, Tom is done with models," the insider said before revealing the other reason Brady wants to involve with someone with low-key career.

"Gisele still knows everyone in the modeling industry, and the last thing he needs is his ex-wife involved in his future love life," the source revealed.

Announcing the separation in October 2022 following 13 years of marriage, Brady said the decision was "painful and difficult.”



