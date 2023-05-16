 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Holly Willoughby makes comment amid feud rumors with co-host Phillip Schofield

Tuesday May 16, 2023

Viewers have been describing the latest episodes of the show as being awkward and tense
Viewers have been describing the latest episodes of the show as being awkward and tense

Host of This Morning Holly Willoughby drops a comment amidst the rumors that she is involved in a feud with her co-host Phillip Schofield. Their show is seeing a major decline in ratings following rumors of their conflict.

She opened up in the Monday newsletter for her brand Wylde Moon, admitting that she’s been in a reflective mood and has been receiving some advice from a friend. “The older I get, the more I appreciate how daunting the concept of time passing can be. I can always remember my nan saying things like 'wait 'til you get to my age…then it really starts flying by'– and I now I really get it.”

She continued. “If this resonates with you, I wanted to share some advice one of my friends gave me when we were talking about this exact thing. She told me that instead of worrying how quickly it's going, we should look at things differently and appreciate that with every moment (big or small) that passes, we're creating a future filled with joy, love, and endless possibility.”

Viewers have been describing the latest episodes of the show as being awkward and tense as the hosts avoid the rumors that are circulating around them.

