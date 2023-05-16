 
Tuesday May 16, 2023
Johnny Depp 'trolls' Amber Heard supporters after they launch #CannesYouNot campaign

Amber Heard supporters have started an online campaign with the hashtag #CannesYouNot.

The campaign is calling out the Cannes Film Festival for “celebrating abusers for 76 years.”

It started after reports emerged that Johnny Depp’s new film, “Jeanne du Barry,” will open the prestigious festival on Tuesday night when Cannes kicks off in the South of France.

“Cannes seem proud of their history supporting rapists and abusers,” Eve Barlow, Amber Heard's friend and journalist, posted on social media with the French expression.

The #CannesYouNot hashtag is being promoted across pro-Heard accounts on social media.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp took to his Instagram stories to share a screenshot of his film.

While he did not write a caption, the photo itself showed that he was taking a dig at his critics for being unable to stop him.

Cannes’ opening of “Jeanne du Barry” is seen as a major comeback for Depp. And what a difference a year makes: during last year’s Cannes Film Festival, the trial was ongoing. Just days after the festival ended, the jury ruled in Depp’s favor.


