entertainment
Tuesday May 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop soloist IU donates $186, 800 on her birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 16, 2023

The singer also previously made a generous donation on the occasion of Children’s Day
K-pop soloist IU revealed that she made some very generous donations on the occasion of her birthday. She uploaded four certificates on her Twitter on May 16th, announcing the news.

The four organisations she donated to include The Happiness Foundation, KUMFA (Korean Unwed Mothers Families Association), Heart to Heart Foundation and KFSSC (Korean Foundation for Support of the Senior Citizen in need). She made the donations under the name IUAENA which combines her name and her fandom’s name, UAENA.

Along with the certificates, she added: “Things that I learned from UAENA, things that I felt through UAENA, and things that I received from UAENA will always be materials that get IU to move and practice [kindness]. I love you. Thank you so much for today as well.”

The singer also previously made a generous donation on the occasion of Children’s Day which is celebrated as a national holiday in Korea. She gave a lunch of pizza and drinks to the students and teachers at the Milal School, along with rice cakes that she made herself with her mother.

Milan School is a special education centre for students with disabilities. She also made a donation of 100 million won, or $74, 700 to ChildFundKorea, which is a foundation that she has been making donations to annually since 2015.

