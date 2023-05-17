 
Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya raise fashion quotient at Bulgari’s event: PICS

Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya raise fashion quotient at Bulgari’s event: PICS
Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya have recently left everyone stunned with their impressive fashion at the Bulgari Mediterranea High Jewelry event on May 16 in Venice, Italy.

In the pics shared by E! News and Harper’s Bazaar, all three actresses attended the event as the brand ambassadors of the company. They were seen posing together while celebrating Bulgari’s new jewelry collection.

The Princess Diaries star looked gorgeous in an Atelier Versace gown with gold colouring at the top and silver sparkles at the bottom. 

In addition, the dress also had a “bejeweled hood” which the actress could be seen wearing it on the red carpet.

Interestingly, the Quantico actress appeared breathtaking in a scarlet, figure-hugging attire, which included a crop top and skirt embellished with a beaded white flower.

Meanwhile, the Euphoria actress donned a black Richard Quinn dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves and a low-cut neckline and looked gorgeous.

As far as to complement the event’s theme, the three actresses completed their look with striking accessories.

Anne wore a necklace featuring ruby-coloured gemstones, while Priyanka’s choker had multi-coloured gemstones and embedded with silver stones. Zendaya, on the other hand, sported a snake-like necklace.

After the event was premiered, fans expressed their excitement to see all three actresses on one platform.

One user tweeted, “bvlgari finally manages to put lisa, zendaya, anne hathaway and priyanka chopra in one frame, this clip is so breathtaking.”

Another wrote, “Photographers: The assignment tonight is to serve face… Priyanka, Anne and Zendaya Assignment completed!”

“Priyanka, Anne and Zendaya interaction was not something I was expecting today,” added third user.

Earlier, speaking to Vogue at the Met Gala 2023, PeeCee said, “I was just enjoying watching everyone's take on this year's Met Gala, people look amazing. Everyone's turned out so well. It's awesome.”

