 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Demi Moore, Emma Heming show support to Tallulah Willis from body-shaming trolls

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 17, 2023

Demi Moore, Emma Heming show support to Tallulah Willis from body-shaming trolls
Demi Moore, Emma Heming show support to Tallulah Willis from body-shaming trolls

Demi Moore and stepmother Emma Heming have recently come out in support of Tallulah Willis over body-shaming trolls.

Lately, Tallulah has opened up about being body-shamed in the past because of her struggles with body dysmorphia.

On May 15, Tallulah shared the screenshot on Instagram DMs, revealing she faced backlash over her appearance.

“I think it's important to share this, that this happens, that this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin,” wrote the 29-year-old.

She added, “I’m very thankful I've gotten to a place where I don't become dismantled by strangers’ words (for the most part).”

Demi Moore, Emma Heming show support to Tallulah Willis from body-shaming trolls

Following her post, Demi, who shares Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis, commended her daughter to clap back against the online hate.

“People often can only reflect their own fear. Be you in all your forms and keep shining your gorgeous glorious light!” said A Few Good Men actress.

Emma, on the other hand, commented, “You've summoned the mama bears on here who would like to know who this person is.”

Back in 2015, speaking with Teen Vogue, Tallulah shared that she was diagnosed with body dysmorphic disorder at the age of 13. This diagnosis led her to depression and substance abuse.

Tallulah mentioned that she admitted herself to a treatment facility for substance abuse and disordered eating in 2014.

Shortly after going sober, Emma added, “Things are not perfect by any means but I radiate more positive energy on a daily basis then I ever thought possible.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian ‘struggling’ to keep up with law studies: ‘It's the toughest’

Kim Kardashian ‘struggling’ to keep up with law studies: ‘It's the toughest’
Amber Heard pal slams Cannes for ‘supporting rapists’ after Johnny Depp appearance video

Amber Heard pal slams Cannes for ‘supporting rapists’ after Johnny Depp appearance

Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya raise fashion quotient at Bulgari’s event: PICS

Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya raise fashion quotient at Bulgari’s event: PICS
Britney Spears dismisses rumours of troubled marriage after documentary release

Britney Spears dismisses rumours of troubled marriage after documentary release
Beyoncé breaks silence on new haircare line: ‘It can impact our souls’

Beyoncé breaks silence on new haircare line: ‘It can impact our souls’
Johnny Depp receives a 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival video

Johnny Depp receives a 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival
Kim Kardashian putting pressure on daughter North to become successful

Kim Kardashian putting pressure on daughter North to become successful

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter debuts at Cannes Film Festival

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter debuts at Cannes Film Festival
Britney Spears furious over Sam Asghari for prioritizing his ‘movie career’ video

Britney Spears furious over Sam Asghari for prioritizing his ‘movie career’
'Archer' inches closer to end, fans react

'Archer' inches closer to end, fans react
Robert De Niro REJECTED Martin Scorsese's two major hits

Robert De Niro REJECTED Martin Scorsese's two major hits
Johnny Depp's comeback with 'Jeanne Du Barry' disappoints critics

Johnny Depp's comeback with 'Jeanne Du Barry' disappoints critics