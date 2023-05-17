Demi Moore, Emma Heming show support to Tallulah Willis from body-shaming trolls

Demi Moore and stepmother Emma Heming have recently come out in support of Tallulah Willis over body-shaming trolls.



Lately, Tallulah has opened up about being body-shamed in the past because of her struggles with body dysmorphia.

On May 15, Tallulah shared the screenshot on Instagram DMs, revealing she faced backlash over her appearance.

“I think it's important to share this, that this happens, that this happens to a healing person in recovery, who has been honest about how very sick she was/is and is working daily to find safety and home within her skin,” wrote the 29-year-old.

She added, “I’m very thankful I've gotten to a place where I don't become dismantled by strangers’ words (for the most part).”

Following her post, Demi, who shares Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis, commended her daughter to clap back against the online hate.

“People often can only reflect their own fear. Be you in all your forms and keep shining your gorgeous glorious light!” said A Few Good Men actress.

Emma, on the other hand, commented, “You've summoned the mama bears on here who would like to know who this person is.”

Back in 2015, speaking with Teen Vogue, Tallulah shared that she was diagnosed with body dysmorphic disorder at the age of 13. This diagnosis led her to depression and substance abuse.

Tallulah mentioned that she admitted herself to a treatment facility for substance abuse and disordered eating in 2014.

Shortly after going sober, Emma added, “Things are not perfect by any means but I radiate more positive energy on a daily basis then I ever thought possible.”