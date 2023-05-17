King Charles’ monarchy ‘in murky waters’: He’s gonna have to deal’

Experts have just voiced concerns around the problems awaiting King Charles, following his Coronation Day.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued these warnings, in a bid to safeguard King Charles’ future reign.

According to GB News, he believes, “I think one of the problems - and this is something that King Charles is going to have to deal with - as we saw in the first set of photographs released after the highly successful coronation weekend, there were 12 working members of the royal family, of which only four were below the age of 70. So this does raise the point.”

Especially since it will be years, and even decades before Prince George, Princess Charlotte or even Prince Louis offer to help with the work load.

He did however laud Prince George’s work ethic and ‘professionalism’ at the Coronation event.

He even went as far as to say, “Of course George and Charlotte and Louis played a role of one sort or another in the different days in the during the coronation weekend.”

“I mean it was wonderful to see George as a page of honour,” but it is important to remember that “it is obviously going to be a long time before any of them are able to participate in royal engagements actively.”

“And this does mean that, firstly, The Waleses are the future of the monarchy, there's absolutely no doubt about it.”

But secondly, and most importantly “who's going to take up all these hundreds of patronages at the moment which are at the moment vacant?”

These worries and fears have come shortly after King Charles made his intentions clear surrounding working royals under his reign.

However, it is pertinent to mention that even Princess Anne, his sister, does not agree with the arrangement.

She even spoke to CBC News about it all and said, “I think the 'slimmed-down' [monarchy] was said in a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment.”

Thus “it doesn't sound like a good idea from where I'm standing,” and “I have to say. I'm not quite sure what else, you know, we can do.”