Wednesday May 17, 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘teetering perilously close to predatory’

Wednesday May 17, 2023

Prince Harry has just been warned about ‘aggravating’ King Charles with his ruthlessness.

These revelations and insights have brought everything to light during her new piece for News.com.au.

She has accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to having branded themselves like “a sort of alternative, understudy King and Queen.”

This also puts them in the line of fire and poses the “risk of aggravating His Majesty” King Charles.

During the course of her piece, she also warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against ‘standing out’ from the crowd because they might end up getting dragged back into a “factionalised past when different royal houses reportedly competed with one another.”

Especially considering the “Succession-worthy ruthlessness” that is currently going on in the Royal Family.

She even went as far as to warn, “William and Kate having their own coronation-lite ceremony runs the risk of antagonising His Majesty and making their transparent PR grab seem that much more blatant.”

“Already, they are teetering perilously close to looking predatory and disloyal. What, they couldn’t give Charles a month to enjoy his post-coronation glow and to let Camilla catch up on The Diplomat?”

