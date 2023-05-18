 
Thursday May 18, 2023
Martin Scorsese reflects on 'time' deficit, wants to 'tell stories'

Martin Scorsese reflects on 'time' deficit, wants to 'tell stories'

Martin Scorsese weighed in on fast-paced time, as he revealed he still has several stories to tell but believes too much time has passed.

During an interview with Deadline, the critically-acclaimed director said, “I wish I could take a break for eight weeks and make a film at the same time,” adding, “The whole world has opened up to me, but it’s too late. It’s too late.”

The 80-year-old channeled his inner thoughts after reflecting on director Akira Kurosawa getting an honorary Oscar from Steven Spielberg and George Lucas in 1990.

“I’m old. I read stuff. I see things. I want to tell stories, and there’s no more time,” Scorsese continued. “[Kurosawa] said, ‘I’m only now beginning to see the possibility of what cinema could be, and it’s too late.’ He was 83. At the time, I said, ‘What does he mean?’ Now I know what he means.”

In other news, Scorsese has unveiled the inside about Robert De Niro that he declined two of his hit movies: The Departed and Gangs of New York.

The director revealed, "We talked to Bob [De Niro] about it, but he didn't want to do it."

Scorsese revealed on Gangs of New York, "That was just a check-in. Literally, he said, 'What are you doing?' 'I'm doing this. You interested?' 'Nah.' 'OK'. We always talked about that kind of thing, because he is the only one around who knows where I came from and who I am, from that period of time when we were 15 or 16 years old."

