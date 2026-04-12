Cillian Murphy sparks buzz amid Harry Potter rumours

Sun, sea… and Cillian Murphy knee-deep in it.

The Cillian Murphy was spotted filming scenes for Damien Chazelle’s still-under-wraps new movie in the Peloponnese, Greece —and yes, the internet has already noticed the shirtless moment.

Murphy, 49, ditched the top and waded straight into the water for what looked like a pretty intense scene. Around him? Equally committed co-stars (also shirtless – clearly a theme here.

Meanwhile, Daniel Craig kept things a little more Bond-coded, sticking to a sharp black suit while filming nearby.

In between takes, the two actors were seen chatting casually with crew – because even intense movie sets have coffee-break energy.

What’s the film about? That’s where things get mysterious.

All we know so far: it’s set in a prison and boasts a stacked cast, including Michelle Williams, Dave Bautista, and Mia Threapleton.

Chazelle – the mind behind La La Land, Whiplash, and Babylon — is both writing and directing, so expectations are already… high.

And just to keep fans guessing, Murphy recently addressed swirling rumours about a possible role in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series. Confirmation? Still pending.

So for now, we’ve got shirtless scenes, a secretive script, and a cast that screams blockbuster.