Taylor Swift makes new appearance in Blake Lively lawsuit ahead of trial

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal drama is headed to trial in May

Taylor Swift is once again embroiled in the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal drama ahead of her wedding.

The 36-year-old pop superstar has unwillingly been a part of the It Ends With Us drama because of her friendship with the Gossip Girl alum, 38, and her name has now appeared in the latest court filing again.

Lively and her legal team filed a new document which included a list of questions that her and Baldoni’s team worked together to use to select jury members for their trial starting on May 18.

In the list of questions, one asked, “Do you know any of the following people that you may hear from or about over the course of the trial?” according to a Page Six report.

Among the names of those celebrities who could testify or be mentioned in the trial, was Swift.

Other potential appearances included Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds, her sister Robyn Lively, or several members of the It Ends With Us costars and creators including Hasan Minhaj, Jenny Slate, and author Colleen Hoover.

This comes after Reynolds was confirmed to testify in the trial, as he was closely involved in the legal drama with his wife.

Baldoni himself would also testify during the trial, and his team has vowed to bring truth to the surface.

The Eras Tour performer has not yet confirmed if she would be able to testify in court or through deposition. On the other hand, Swift already has a packed summer with her wedding approaching soon.