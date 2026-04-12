Colman Domingo's SNL debut packed with ‘Euphoria' jokes, wild sketches

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live brought a mix of comedy, politics and pop culture, with Colman Domingo stepping in as host for the night.

The show opened with a political sketch where James Austin Johnson played Donald Trump, talking about world issues before taking a surprise call from Tiger Woods, played by Kenan Thompson.

Chloe Fineman also appeared as Melania Trump in a segment which was about Epstein themed press moment.

In his opening monologue, Domingo spoke about his long journey in acting and even touched on his role in Euphoria, keeping things light and funny.

The episode moved through different sketches, including a barbershop scene that showed how such places can feel like therapy.

A space sketch based on Artemis II showed astronauts dealing with boredom during a mission, with Domingo playing a key part.

There were also funny segments like The Knowledge Hour and Funeral, filled with unexpected moments.

Weekend Update, led by Colin Jost, covered politics and daily life topics.

Singer Anitta, however, performed Choka Choka and Várias Quejas, bringing strong energy to the stage.