Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ‘terrified’ during two-hour car chase

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still upset over the ‘near catastrophic car chase’ that happened in New York City on Wednesday, May 18th, 2023.



Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also in the car with the couple when the car chase happened.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, the three of them “were terrified throughout the whole ordeal.” The insider added that “everyone is still very upset” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “frighteningly pursued” by 12 photographers after leaving the 2023 Women of Vision Awards.

At the award ceremony, Meghan, 41, was honoured as one of this year’s Woman of Vision Award honourees for her global advocacy to empower women and girls.

After the event, Meghan, Prince Harry and her mother Doria Ragland were making their way back to a friend's private residence, where they were staying, and did not want to compromise the location to the public.

Harry and Meghan, along with Doria, left the awards ceremony at 10:00 p.m. in a yellow taxi in order to avoid waiting paparazzi.

A rep was the couple confirmed the car chase in statement.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the Sussexes’ spokesperson said.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”