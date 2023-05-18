NYC’s mayor breaks silence on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s car chase

The mayor of New York City has finally spoken out regarding the ‘near fatal’ car chase Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently embroiled in.



The incident in question has been branded “reckless and irresponsible” by the mayor’s office.

In their press conference just last night, Eric Adams bashed the paparazzi that engaged in the high-speed chase.

This comes shortly after a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit back against the “multiple and “highly aggressive near collisions” the couple was exposed to.

According to the Daily Star, Adams stood in support of the couple with a statement that reads, “New York City is different from a small town somewhere. You shouldn’t be speeding anywhere but this is a densely populated city.”

He also referenced Prince Harry’s mother Diana, who passed away under similar circumstances, and added, “I don’t think there’s many of us who don’t recall how (Prince Harry’s) mom died and it would be horrific to lose innocent bystanders during a chase like this, and something to have happened to them as well, so I think we have to be extremely responsible.”

For those unversed with the incident, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were followed in a high speed car chase shortly after the couple left the Ziegfeld Theatre in midtown Manhattan, following an event for the Women of Visions awards.

At the time they were in a yellow cab, and the time was around 10p.m. when they began finding over 12 paparazzi on their tail.

The cab driver who was zipping through the streets, for part of the way, believes the media and people have over exaggerated the entire incident and admitted previously, that while the couple “seemed scared” he personally “never felt in danger” the entire time.

The couple initially rode in their SUV after the award show, but were shifted into a yellow cab, after diverting into NYPD’s 19th Precinct on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

The SUV they left, as well as police cars were used to corner off the street, but motor bikes and scooters still made it past the barricade.

Many eye witness accounts even saw one cameraman hit a car during the pursuit, where as another near ran over a police officer.

Some also turned-on red lights, drove on one-way streets, and even mounted pavement.

At this time, it is believed no one from the Royal Family reached out to the couple, to offer any kind of support.