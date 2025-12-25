King Charles, Queen Camilla lead Royal Family Christmas Day walk to church

The Royal Family attends the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham

The Royal Family has officially begun their Christmas morning traditions, starting with a walk to church.

On Thursday, December 25, the family stepped out in Sandringham to attend the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the procession, walking at the very front and trailed by other senior royals. It was a particularly chilly morning for His Majesty, who kept his hands tucked into the pockets of his trench coat, removing them only to wave at bystanders gathered to wish the Royal Family a merry Christmas.

Right behind the King was his sister Princess Anne, who coordinated with the Queen in a striking bright red ensemble. The Princess Royal was joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

The King’s younger brother Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, followed close behind alongside his wife Duchess Sophie. Their children, Lady Louis Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex were also in attendance.

Prince William and Princess Kate walked just behind them with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Notably absent were the King’s disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, who were publicly shunned by the family amid their links to Jeffrey Epstein. However, their daughters were present. Princess Beatrice walked alongside her uncle Prince Edward, while Princess Eugenie followed behind with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.