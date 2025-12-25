Beatrice, Eugenie reveal decision weeks after King Charles Christmas invite

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie choose between their parents and uncle, King Charles

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie made their stance clear on Christmas morning, stepping out with the Royal Family in Sandringham weeks after receiving King Charles’ invitation.

On Thursday, December 25, the King’s nieces shocked onlookers as they joined their extended family on a walk to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. Their appearance came after intense speculation over whether the sisters would attend royal festivities amid renewed scrutiny surrounding their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

Dressed in coordinating shades of burgundy and maroon, Beatrice and Eugenie walked alongside relatives as the King and Queen led the procession through the Sandringham estate. Beatrice walked next to her uncle, Prince Edward, while Eugenie followed close behind with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Unsurprisingly, their parents were absent from the gathering after being stripped of their titles and facing mounting fallout over past links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, it is understood that the King does not wish to punish his nieces for their parents' (alleged) crimes.

The sisters’ decision to attend came amid speculation that they might skip royal Christmas traditions altogether. In recent weeks, reports suggested Beatrice and Eugenie were weighing whether to spend the holiday privately with their parents or accept the King’s invitation to Sandringham.

The speculation grew when Beatrice and Eugenie did not attend Princess Kate’s annual Christmas carol concert despite receiving invitations. But days later, they were pictured arriving at King Charles’ pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, marking their first reunion with the royal family since their parents’ downfall in November.

Now, it’s clear that the sisters dare not refuse an invitation from King Charles, even if it means spending Christmas without their parents.