Jennifer Lopez reflects on her kids struggle for having famous parents

Jennifer Lopez has recently explained how her 15-year-old kids feel about having famous parents and living in the limelight all the time.



“I think being the child of famous parents is not something many people can understand,” said Jennifer in an interview with Audacy.

Jennifer, who shares the twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, continued, “I feel for [my kids] for that because they didn't choose that.”

“They have just started letting me know how people treat them. So, when they walk into the room, that's what people are thinking about,” stated the 53-year-old.

The Shotgun Wedding actress mentioned, “They're not seeing them for who they are. And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So, I would love to be able to protect them from that.”

JLo also discussed about bullying particularly for kids with celebrity parents.

“Being judged by people that you don't even know in a way is, I think, really difficult for them to grow up and be themselves,” remarked the the Hustlers star.

“They know that there's a lens on them, and that's hard.”

JLo confessed, “I did that to them, and so again we have this guilt as moms, what we do and what we brought into their lives.”

“I think I would want to protect them from everything,” asserted The Mother actress.

Talking about eliminating pain from her kids’ lives, JLo noted, “You don't ever want them to feel a moment of pain in their lives, but that's not realistic.”

“You realise as you get older, okay, the pain is necessary. The pain is actually good. The pain kind of makes you feel a little bit like a warrior when you get through it,” she added.