Thursday May 18, 2023
Fans mock Johnny Depp for his teeth at Cannes Festival, claim he’s like Jack Sparrow

Thursday May 18, 2023

After his controversial arrival, Johnny Depp attracted even more attention when fans took notice of his “rotten” teeth at the Cannes film festival. They took to social media to compare him to his popular pirate character Captain Jack Sparrow.

The actor came to the festival for the premiere of his film Jeanne du Barry which went on to get a seven minute standing ovation. The announcement of his invitation to the event received significant backlash due to his defamation case against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard.

When posing for the cameras, people took note of the actor’s teeth that are visibly going brown and are showing signs of decaying. 

The veteran actor recently signed a $20 million deal with Dior; however, it seems he has chosen to forego spending money on getting veneers or composite bonding like many celebrities choose to do so.

“Very, very, very inspired to brush my teeth, floss and use a tongue scraper every time I see a pic of Johnny Depp at Cannes,” one user wrote.

“@Dior Johnny Depp needs to see a dentist. His teeth make him look unhealthy,” wrote another.

Others took to defending him, writing: “If Johnny Depp doesn't want fake ultra white teeth he doesn't need them. I have seen a lot worse as well.”

