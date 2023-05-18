Brooklyn Beckham praises chefs and reveals why he adores cooking

Clarifying that he is not a professional chef, Brooklyn revealed that he truly admires the hard working chefs

Internet personality Brooklyn Beckham praised hard working chefs in a new video and also explained why he likes cooking. He recently faced backlash from fans because of his very “basic” cooking skills.

The 24 year old is the son of Spice Girl Victoria Beckham and has long been trying to get his cooking career to take off, even leading his own show named Cookin’ With Brooklyn.

He usually shows his food shenanigans on his Instagram but the reception has not been the best, with people calling out how he uses expensive ingredients even though his skills are very average.

Clarifying that he is not a professional chef, Brooklyn revealed that he truly admires the hard working chefs who spend every single moment of their lives mastering their work. He added that the reason he enjoys cooking so much is because there is “always something to learn.”

“One of the many things I like about chefs is they are so artistic, they are so hard working, and it's always every day, every minute of every hour trying to master their craft. I love cooking because it's one of the few things that I do that takes my mind off of anything that's happening. Being in the kitchen making food is endless, you can do anything. There's always something to learn.”