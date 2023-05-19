 
Friday May 19, 2023
Miley Cyrus shares rare update about her relationship with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus has recently dished out details about her relationship with current boyfriend Maxx Morando, revealing that they met on a blind date.

In a cover interview for British Vogue’s June 2023 issue, the Flowers hit-maker confessed that she and Maxx had their first meeting in an old-fashioned way.

“We got put on a blind date,” recalled the 30-year-old.

Miley’s relation with Maxx reportedly began “a couple of summers ago” as she revealed that it was a “blind date” for the singer, but not for the drummer of the baby Liily.

“Well, it was blind for me and not really for him,” remarked the songstress.

Miley further stated, “I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

The outlet reported that Miley received a call from Maxx in the middle of the interview, and her mobile began to play Tyrone by Erykah Badu.

“I call that ‘boyfriend sexy ringtone,’” commented the singer.

Meanwhile, the couple was first spotted in public in December 2021 during Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

The pair confirmed their relationship in April 2022 as they were seen packed on PDA out in West Hollywood.

Lately, Miley and Maxx made public appearance in March as they attended the Versace show together in Los Angeles, California.

