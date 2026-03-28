Kanye West gets expressive for Bianca Censori in latest album ‘Bully'

Kanye West has made his most candid statement yet about his marriage to Bianca Censori, with a new track that appears to address their separation and reconciliation, as his long-awaited album Bully makes its debut at listening parties around the world.

The 20-track record, which goes by the name Ye, had been due to hit streaming services but has yet to appear on any platform.

Instead, fans around the world got their first listen at dedicated listening events.

And one song in particular, Highs and Lows, has attracted immediate attention for how openly it speaks to the state of his relationship with the Australian-born architect, whom he married in 2022, weeks after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised.

On the track, West sings: "Highs and lows, I put you through a lot, I know. Highs and lows. Still, you never let me go."

He continues: "You said I love you and I love you back. Before I break your heart, I'll have a heart attack. We separated, but we made it back. And we gon' stay attached 'til we fade to black."

The outro sees him pleading: "Don't let me go. I put you through a lot, I know."

It's a striking admission from an artist whose behaviour in recent years, including a string of widely condemned antisemitic remarks, has put his wife in an extraordinarily difficult position.

West issued an open letter of apology for those remarks in January, though the title track of the new album raises fresh questions about how much has really changed.

On Bully, he raps: "I wanna beat somebody up like a bully."

The album may also land him in legal hot water.

West has a history of sampling music without permission, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne were furious in 2024 when he used a Black Sabbath track despite being refused clearance.

On Bully, a song called I Can't Wait samples The Supremes' You Can't Hurry Love, while White Lines borrows heavily from The Carpenters' (They Long To Be) Close To You.

Whether the rights holders have signed off this time around remains to be seen, and may go some way to explaining why the album has not yet appeared on streaming services.