Zayn sends fans into frenzy with hint at 'heavy Urdu' music in works

Zayn teases desi music influence on upcoming music: Diljit Dosanjh collab?

Zayn has raised hopes of all desi fans with a new teaser for his upcoming music, as they have now started speculating collaborations with famous Pakistani and Indian artists.

The 33-year-old musician shared that his album Konnakol has Qawwali and Sufi influences in the beats, and the production, in a new interview.

The Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker went on to add that while the upcoming album doesn't have songs in either Urdu or Hindi language, he dives deeper into his desi roots in some songs he still has in the vault.

Zayn described those unreleased songs as "heavy Urdu" and even "punjabi" songs inspired by his upbringing with a father who spoke both the languages, and familiarised the singer.

Fans on social media flocked to the comments, theorising about potential collabs and music performances like Pakistan's Coke Studio, and collaboration with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.

"I’m SO curious about how he’s going to release these. Imagine a coke studio session? Or a Colab with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan or Diljit Dosanjh. the options are ENDLESS," one user wrote on X.

Another gushed, "He is such a desi at heart. I love him."

The One Direction alum has not announced the release of songs from the vault yet.

Meanwhile, Konnakol will be released on April 17.