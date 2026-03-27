Taylor Swift faces major setback after iHeartradio milestone

Taylor Swift’s big night at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards turned a little chaotic as she left Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood early Thursday morning.

The 36-year-old singer was celebrating another big moment in her career when her exit was briefly blocked by Brazilian influencer Liziane Gutierrez.

The 39-year-old reality star, who was holding a Brazil-themed T-shirt, got in front of Swift’s car, and security had to step in to handle the situation.

Gutierrez, who has 1.6 million Instagram followers and is known for Brazilian reality shows, didn’t make it easy for the guards, but Swift remained calm and was quickly ushered away.

And then despite the drama outside, the Lover hitmaker’s night was mostly about her achievements as she took home the Pop Album of the Year award for The Life of a Showgirl and thanked her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Even with the unexpected moment outside the club, Taylor’s night celebrated her music, love, and major career wins.

As for the music icon and NFL star, the couple have been together since 2023 and are now planning a big wedding in June.

Rumours revealed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s honeymoon will be a mix of relaxing and romantic trips to the Bahamas, Lake Como, Paris, the French Riviera, Croatia, a private Greek island, Singapore, Australia, Fiji and Hawaii.