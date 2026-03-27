Tom Felton pays heartfelt tribute to 'Harry Potter' costar Emma Watson

Emma Watson and Tom Felton found lifelong friendship on the set of 'Harry Potter'

Tom Felton has nothing but glowing reviews of his Harry Potter costar Emma Watson, with respect that continues to increase more over time.

The 38-year-old actor spoke about his admiration and lifelong friendship with Watson, 35, in his appearance at the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, March 26.

Speaking of the Little Women star playing the role of Hermione Granger as a child star, Felton said, "There's no one that I admire more, really, considering being cast for such a now pivotal role in history."

The Altered actor continued, "At the time, nine years old,” he said of Watson, adding, “Not to mention the added dimension of being a young woman, a young girl going through that is another level of complexity. Needless to say, I can't relate to that, and I can't even experience it."

Felton also shares the same admiration for the rest of his costars, and said, “I just have huge admiration for all of them."

The Fackham Hall actor recently reunited with Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe as well, as both of them are currently working in Broadway productions. Over the years all of them have kept in touch and continue to shower praises for each other.

In a previous interview, Felton noted, "We're all good friends, and I like to think, ironically, Draco being somewhat the gel that keeps us all together, because we're all in four different corners of the world at different times. We all love each other. We've all been through this experience. And I have unique relationships with all of them."