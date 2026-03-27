Britney Spears turns a new page after recent legal trauma

Britney Spears is right now trying really hard to get her life back on track after her recent shocking DUI arrest earlier this month.

The singer, 44, stayed away from alcohol for more than three weeks and is now regularly attending AA meetings in Los Angeles.

According to a source, Britney has been very open during these sessions, “Britney has been very open and honest in her AA meetings, she has said she loves pouring her heart out as she knows that is the best way to heal and feel better,” the insider shared.

They also added that she is being careful and focused on things which matters, saying: “The only thing she has indulged in is fancy coffee drinks. She is being super careful because she wants to be there for her kids.”

Britney is said to be spending time with her two sons more now, Sean Preston and Jayden James, who have been close to her in recent weeks.

Their presence, however, meant a lot to the music icon as she works through this phase.

The Toxic singer’s arrest happened on March 3 and she is expected to appear in court on May 4.

Britney’s team already said that she wants to take the right steps and move forward in a better way.