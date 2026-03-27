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Jesy Nelson shares update on twins' treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital

Jesy previously revealed hat both babies had been diagnosed with genetic neuromuscular disease

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 27, 2026

Jesy Nelson shares update on twins&apos; treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital
Jesy shared snaps of the twins receiving care from the medics at Great Ormond Street

Jesy Nelson has shared insights into the treatment of her twin daughters at Great Ormond Street Hospital, as they were seen wearing splints.

The Little Mix star, 34, welcomed her daughters Ocean Jade and Story Monroe prematurely in May 2025 with her ex-fiancé, Zion Foster.

Earlier this month, Jesy revealed the devastating news that both babies had been diagnosed with genetic neuromuscular disease, Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 (SMA1).

The most severe form, Type 1, can have a life expectancy of less than two years without treatment.

In a new update, Jesy shared snaps of the twins receiving care from the medics at Great Ormond Street, although she did not mention the specifics nature of their treatment. 

The nine-month-old babies could be seen wearing splints on their legs in the images.

Her update comes after she visited the newborn screening lab in Scotland, following the country becoming the first part of the UK to test for the rare condition affecting her daughters.

Jesy has since been campaigning for change.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share that she had visited a screening laboratory.

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