Halle Bailey opens up about having similar name to Halle Berry

Halle Bailey has recently shared her thoughts on having a similar name to Halle Berry.

During her appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on May 18, The Little Mermaid star was questioned about the similarities between her name and Kidnap actress.

“Yes well, my family, we've always loved Halle Berry. I mean, she's amazing,” said Bailey about her namesake.

Sharing details about her name, Bailey revealed, “When I was a baby, my parents wanted to name me Hailey but my last name is Bailey. So that wouldn't have worked.”

“And they ultimately decided Halle, and it's very similar to Halle Berry,” she remarked.

However, Bailey stated, “There's no one else I would rather have a similar name to cause she's so cool.”

Meanwhile, Bailey also discussed about her meetup with Berry at March’s 95th Academy Awards ceremony.

Gushing about Berry, Bailey explained, “She was so kind to me. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love you!’”

“She's been always really supportive to me over social media, so we've had a few inbox interactions but that was my first time meeting her. And she's like, an angel,” she added.