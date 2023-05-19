 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

DJ Khaled breaks down morning routine ‘minute by minute’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 19, 2023

DJ Khaled breaks down morning routine ‘minute by minute’
DJ Khaled breaks down morning routine ‘minute by minute’

DJ Khaled has just broken down his morning routine for optimal health and wellbeing.

He broke it all down during a candid one-on-one with People magazine.

He started by explaining that this morning routine is more for days when he’s not promoting any album.

Khaled admits 7:30 a.m. is his wake-up time, that is followed by a quick shower at 8:15 a.m. and a quick moisturizing routine where he spreads “that cocoa butter all over” by 8:47 a.m.

By 9:30 a.m. he heads out for some golf, after kissing his entire family.

For those unversed, DJ Khaled shares two kids, sons Asahd, 6½, and Aalam, 3 with partner Nicole Tuck, 47.

He was even quoted saying, “That's my routine on-cycle and off-cycle. Because there's only one cycle. It's called show gratitude in life every day.”

“Even if you want to call it on-cycle or off-cycle, my life is making sure my kids are happy, making sure my queen is happy. And then after that, I do things to keep me inspired more because I'm inspired that they're happy.”

He also said, “Every day I wake up, I show my gratitude to God and my kids and my wife. That's something I really do. I don't talk it. I live it.”

During the Zoom interview, the background of the scene also featured his eldest playing a bit basketball right next to him, and for this he exclaimed, “I just love seeing what he loves to do.”

Scratch that “Forget what I love to do. I love seeing what he loves to do and I support my kids in anything they want to do.”

He also added, “And the beautiful thing is we like each other. We like some of the same things. Like father, like son. I like to golf. They like to golf. I like to play basketball. They like to play basketball. I like to go in the studio. They like to go in the studio. I guess that's it. That's in the DNA.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck won't allow Jennifer Lopez to drag him around: 'He’s burnt out'

Ben Affleck won't allow Jennifer Lopez to drag him around: 'He’s burnt out'
Harrison Ford receives honorary Palme d’Or as ‘Indiana Jones 5’ premieres at Cannes

Harrison Ford receives honorary Palme d’Or as ‘Indiana Jones 5’ premieres at Cannes
Halle Bailey opens up about having similar name to Halle Berry

Halle Bailey opens up about having similar name to Halle Berry
Historic supreme court verdict finds Andy Warhol's images of Prince infringed copyright

Historic supreme court verdict finds Andy Warhol's images of Prince infringed copyright

DJ Khaleed talks losing over 15 lbs. with golfing adventures

DJ Khaleed talks losing over 15 lbs. with golfing adventures
Miley Cyrus shares rare update about her relationship with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus shares rare update about her relationship with Maxx Morando
Photos: Ireland Baldwin welcomes newborn with partner RAC

Photos: Ireland Baldwin welcomes newborn with partner RAC
Ethan Hawke thought 'nobody’s going to be interested' in 'Before' trilogy

Ethan Hawke thought 'nobody’s going to be interested' in 'Before' trilogy
Miley Cyrus dismisses fans' theories 'Flowers' is about Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus dismisses fans' theories 'Flowers' is about Liam Hemsworth split
Harry Styles dating Candice Swanepoel after Olivia Wilde split? video

Harry Styles dating Candice Swanepoel after Olivia Wilde split?
Harry Styles honoured at Ivor songwriting awards

Harry Styles honoured at Ivor songwriting awards
Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after feud with Lopez?

Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after feud with Lopez?