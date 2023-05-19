 
Charity asks Meghan to let Archie and Lilibet meet King Charles and Thomas Markle

Fathers4 Justice, a well known charity fighting for fathers' access to their own children, has called on Meghan Markle to let her children meet their grandfathers.

The charity has shared Meghan Markle poster with caption "Don't be a crummy mummy Meghan."  

The message written on the poster said, "End the heartbreak of grandparents like King Charles and Thomas Markle who have been denied access to their beloved grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. When even our late Queen had access issues. It's time to protect Grand parents rights."

Citing a Ministry of Justice's 2018 statement, the organization said, "Over one million grandparents have been denied access to their grandchildren in the UK.

Commenting on the charity's message, a user said,  "Meghan is the perfect poster person for them. She is the epitome of what they are fighting for ie equal rights for parents and it seems grandparents too!".

At first the poster appeared to be fake, but the organization removed all doubts when it retweeted it May 18.

Archie and Lilibet had a chance to meet their grandfather King Charles at his coronation earlier this month but it was decided by their parents that Prince Harry would attend the ceremony while their mother Meghan Markle would stay with them in the US.

