King Charles toasts Tinubu with Eid wishes and ‘Naija no dey carry last’

King Charles delivered a wide-ranging speech as he hosted Bola Ahmed Tinubu, making him smile at every word.

Opening his remarks, the King highlighted the strength of the UK–Nigeria relationship that even when “rain clouds gather,” both nations can “tighten the grip of friendship.”

The monarch also made a point of recognising the significance of the visit taking place during Ramadan.

Acknowledging the personal commitment involved, he thanked President Tinubu for travelling during the holy month.

The monarch offered warm wishes, saying it was a pleasure to extend peace, blessings and joy, along with “Ramadan Mubarak,” to the President and muslims.

Reflecting on a meeting earlier in the day with Christian and Muslim leaders, the King described it as a powerful example of how communities of different beliefs can live side by side.

He praised Nigeria’s long-standing demonstration of coexistence, stressing that harmony and shared purpose remain essential, particularly during times of tension.

King Charles also touched on ongoing challenges, referencing efforts to support stability in regions affected by unrest.

He spoke about the “painful” aspects of the past, noting that no words can erase them, but suggested that history should serve as a guide for building a stronger and more hopeful future together.

He concluded on a celebratory note, looking ahead to Eid al-Fitr and offering his best wishes to Muslims in both nations.

Raising a toast, the 77-year-old honoured the President and the people of Nigeria, ending with the spirited phrase, “Naija no dey carry last,” prompting smiles.

Earlier in the day, the programme had been thoughtfully adjusted in respect of Ramadan, with the traditional formal lunch omitted.