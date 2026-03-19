King Charles leads royals as Windsor’s tables blossom for Nigerian state visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu this evening, celebrating the first state visit from Nigeria in nearly four decades.

Queen Camilla wowed in a cream embroidered gown by Fiona Clare, complemented by a sapphire and diamond tiara and matching earrings that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles looked every inch the monarch in white tie and Windsor tailcoat, adorned with three Stars of Orders, The Garter, The Thistle, and The Bath plus the Sovereign’s badge of The Order of the Bath.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales stole the spotlight in a stunning green Andrew Gn gown, a nod to Nigeria’s flag and its symbolism of prosperity and unity.

Paired with the historic Lover’s Knot Tiara and earrings from Queen Elizabeth II’s collection, she exuded a perfect balance of elegance and diplomacy.

Seated beside President Tinubu, she represented both the UK and royal sophistication with flair.

Prince William complemented his wife in full white tie, wearing a Windsor tailcoat and the sash of the Most Noble Order of the Garter with the Lesser George.

His chest was lined with miniature medals for the Orders of the Bath, Garter, and Thistle, along with gold, diamond, platinum, and Coronation medals, completing a look befitting the evening’s ceremonial gravitas.

Earlier, final touches were revealed by the Palace at Windsor.

Tables were adorned with handpicked seasonal blooms and lush foliage sourced from the gardens at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and The Savill Garden in Windsor Great Park.

Place settings at the banquet table

Any flowers that can’t be reused after the event will be donated to Floral Angels, a charity patronised by The Queen, which spreads the beauty by delivering blooms to hospices, elderly care homes, shelters, and other local beneficiaries.