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Princess Beatrice receives support from unexpected member amid tensions

Princess Beatrice surprised with heartwarming gesture as royal family support falters in Andrew-Epstein furore

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 19, 2026

Princess Beatrice receives support from unexpected member amid tensions
Princess Beatrice receives support from unexpected member amid tensions

Princess Beatrice, who is going through a rather difficult time as she and her sister Princess Eugenie are dragged into scandal, received a touching gesture from an unexpected family member.

Ever since the Andrew-Epstein scandal has gripped the royal family, Beatrice and Eugenie had been protected by the royals, especially King Charles.

However, that support has also been faltering as new revelations come to light and the public turns against the sisters as well.

Princess Beatrice receives support from unexpected member amid tensions

Amid this tough ordeal, Beatrice was presented with a heartwarming gift from her stepson, with a little help from Dara Huang – Edo Mapelli Mozzi’s ex-fiancée.

In an Instagram Story shared on Sunday, the Architect shared how she taught her nine-year-old son Christopher ‘Wolfie’ Woolf, how to draw a ‘bee’ as he made a Mother’s Day card for Beatrice.

“Making his stepmom a card [double heart emoji],” Dara captioned the photo. “I taught him how to draw a [Bee emoji],” referring to Beatrice’s nickname.

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