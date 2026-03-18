Meghan Markle drops bloom box with her 'little helpers'

Meghan Markle has been keeping her Instagram followers well entertained this week, offering a rare peek into life at home on Wednesday.

In a newly shared clip, filmed at the family’s Montecito residence, Meghan is seen arranging flowers outdoors when six-year-old Prince Archie briefly wanders into frame.

Moments later, four-year-old Princess Lilibet pops up to grab her mother’s attention, prompting laughter before Meghan walks off with her daughter in tow.

Additional photos showed Lilibet playfully hiding under the table while Meghan worked, with the Duchess captioning the post, “Mama’s little helpers,” alongside a behind-the-scenes nod to the shoot.

Notably, the children’s faces were kept out of view, maintaining the couple’s usual approach to privacy.

Meghan was preparing arrangements tied to her lifestyle brand As Ever, which has just launched a collaboration with High Camp Supply.

The limited-edition “Bloom Box” features a curated mix of 18 flowers including gardenias, white peonies, jasmine and mint paired with herbal peppermint tea and sage honey, designed to bring a garden-inspired feel indoors.

It has gone on sale with a premium price tag, reflecting its luxury positioning.

On her As Ever account, Meghan Markle introduced the new release with a fresh, inviting note.

Earlier in the week, Meghan had already begun building anticipation for the release.

A teaser shared to her Instagram Stories showed her working on a soft pink arrangement while dressed in a sleek black outfit and velvet headband.

A voice believed to be Prince Harry could be heard admiring the display, calling it “so pretty and pink.”