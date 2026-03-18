King Charles shares warm gift exchange with Tinubu and admires royal throne

King Charles' a warm and carefully curated welcome for Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu became a standout moment in this week’s Nigerian State Visit.

At Windsor Castle, the President and his wife were invited into the elegant Green Drawing Room, where a special selection from the Royal Collection was on display.

One piece quickly caught the King’s eye: an ornate Yoruba throne and footstool presented to Queen Elizabeth II during her 1956 visit to Nigeria.

Pausing to admire it, the King remarked on how beautifully it had been preserved, noting that time had left it untouched.

The visit continued with a private audience between the King and President Tinubu, before both leaders joined by the First Lady headed to Vicars’ Hall.

There, they met representatives from organisations working across the UK and internationally to promote interfaith dialogue, reflecting a shared focus on unity and cooperation across communities.

Buckingham Palace later revealed the thoughtful exchange of gifts, each carrying deep cultural meaning.

The King and Queen presented their guests with an elegant silver photo frame engraved with their joint cypher, complete with a signed portrait.

In return, President Tinubu gifted the King an Eyo statuette, honouring the vibrant Lagos festival rooted in Yoruba heritage and tradition.

The First Lady offered Queen Camilla a jewellery box titled Matriarchs of Nigeria, featuring sculpted portraits of influential Nigerian women.

While the Queen presented her with a finely crafted silver and enamel bowl by Northern Irish silversmith Cara Murphy.

Charles and Tinubu were seen sharing a rare moment of warmth as they held hands while arriving at the castle.