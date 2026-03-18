Palace Issues update on state visit after King Charles, Kate's viral exchange

Buckingham Palace shared update as King Charles hosted Nigerian President Bola Tinubu at ​Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Princess Catherine accompanied her husband, Prince William, to welcome the President of Nigeria and the First Lady for their state visit to the UK.

During the royal engagemen, Kate and her father-in-law, King Charles, appear to exchange heartfelt gesture to each other, attracting massive attention as the clip went viral.

The future queen, who's bestowed with many talents, won the monarch's heart with her perfect royal curtsy, which she exhibited after welcoming the Nigerian guests to the UK.

The royal family shared videos and pictures of the wonderful welcome on its official Instagram page, also honouring Princess Kate and her husband for their suport to the monarch.

The Palace wrote: "The sun is shining in Windsor as we give a warm welcome to President Tinubu and First Lady, Mrs. Tinubu, on their State Visit to the UK."

It was the first state visit by a Nigerian leader in 37 ‌years, which is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

The state visit did not include ⁠a lunch as Tinubu is a practising Muslim who is fasting during Ramadan, but a state banquet took place later on Wednesday evening.