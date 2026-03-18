Princess Kate exudes timeless elegance at King's state dinner

Princess Kate exeudes timeless elegance at King's state dinner

The British royal family's charming Princess, Kate Middleton, left onlookers spellbound as she apotimised elegances in stunning outfit to grace King Charles' lavish state dinner on Wednesday.

Catherine looked more than just a princess as she distilled the very definition of refinement, a testament to the enduring power of royalty to inspire and captivate with style and grace, that illuminated the night at the Castle with an effortless allure.

William might have skipped a heartbeat seeing his sweetheart in 80s style corseted dress, exuding ellegance in dazzling grey Tolu Coker coat outfit, featuring a pencil-cut skirt, contrasting white lapels, and double-breasted buttons.

The dress was reportedly designed by the British-Nigerian fashion designer whose London Fashion Week show King Charles attended last month.

Kate's styling sense tugged at her admirers' heartstrings as she wore a hat by Jane Taylor with white detailing to match her coat dress and grey snakeskin heels by Hugo Boss.

The royal appears to be a style queen as she gave grey touch to accentuate her already beautiful eyes. Her subtle bronzed cheeks and a natural lip colour add to her beauty, elevating her personality altogether.

William and Kate stole the King and Queen's thunder as they executed perfect curtesy to the monarch to welcome President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, to the UK to commence their two-day state visit.