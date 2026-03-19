Princess Kate’s most beautiful tribute to Nigerian delegates in stunning green

It was an evening of ceremony, where Princess Kate’s fashion can spoke louder than words.

At the State Banquet the her choice of floor length gown was creation by Singaporean designer Andrew Gn in a rich, vibrant green.

The colour gave a clear tribute to the Nigerian flag. It is often associated with the country’s natural wealth and landscapes.

She wore the Lover’s Knot Tiara, one of the most recognisable pieces in the royal collection, along with earrings that once belonged to the late Queen.

They were joined by other senior working members of the Royal Family.

Including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Anne, who were also present to warmly welcome the Nigerian delegation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales gave followers glimpse of the evening, sharing a sleek Instagram video of their arrival at the Banquet, along with a glimpse of King Charles’ speech.

During his address at Windsor Castle, the King sidestepped the long-running debate over which nation makes the best Jollof rice.

Recalling a recent “Jollof and Tea” gathering he hosted, he joked about the friendly rivalry between West African countries.

With a smile, the monarch quipped that he had been told the finest Jollof was “Nigerian or perhaps Ghanaian or Senegalese,” before adding with a laugh that, diplomatically, he simply couldn’t decide.