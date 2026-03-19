 
Geo News

Royal family goals William's tender gestures to Kate and Camilla go viral

Royal carriage procession sees William and Kate greet Nigerian dignitaries

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 19, 2026

Royal family goals William’s tender gestures to Kate and Camilla go viral
Royal family goals William’s tender gestures to Kate and Camilla go viral

Prince William’s rare affectionate gestures stole the show on Wednesday morning.

The Prince shared warm moments with both his wife, Catherine, and his step-mother, Queen Camilla, during the Nigerian State Visit at Windsor Castle.

He was spotted leaning in for a cheek kiss and gentle hug with Camilla, while later placing a supportive hand on Kate’s back as the couple climbed into their carriage.

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu with polished charm, first greeting them at the Fairmont Hotel before joining the carriage procession to Windsor Castle. 

Once there, the royal party joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the ceremonial welcome under a white canopy set in the castle’s Quadrangle.

Later, in the Green Drawing Room, the royals and the Nigerian delegation viewed a curated selection from the Royal Collection, providing a cultural backdrop to the state visit. 

Kate and William’s appearance at the state visit drew an enthusiastic response from royal fans, who were excited to witness the couple taking on increasing roles on the international stage. 

One admirer described the future King as a “rock in the storm.”

Prince William, Kate steal spotlight as King Charles hosts Nigerian President
Prince William, Kate steal spotlight as King Charles hosts Nigerian President
Prince William decides to block Harry's bid to throne: 'Shocking move'
Prince William decides to block Harry's bid to throne: 'Shocking move'
Prince Harry breaks silence over Meghan Markle's 'bossy' nature
Prince Harry breaks silence over Meghan Markle's 'bossy' nature
King Charles stern warning to William about Harry: ‘Be a good ruler'
King Charles stern warning to William about Harry: ‘Be a good ruler'
Princess Anne 'defies' King Charles order with secret call to Andrew
Princess Anne 'defies' King Charles order with secret call to Andrew
Sarah Ferguson plans bombshell return as new details emerge
Sarah Ferguson plans bombshell return as new details emerge
King Charles confirms state visit in fresh statement after Palace meeting
King Charles confirms state visit in fresh statement after Palace meeting
Oprah Winfrey shares explosive chat after Meghan-Netflix row over interview
Oprah Winfrey shares explosive chat after Meghan-Netflix row over interview