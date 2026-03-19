Royal family goals William’s tender gestures to Kate and Camilla go viral

Prince William’s rare affectionate gestures stole the show on Wednesday morning.

The Prince shared warm moments with both his wife, Catherine, and his step-mother, Queen Camilla, during the Nigerian State Visit at Windsor Castle.

He was spotted leaning in for a cheek kiss and gentle hug with Camilla, while later placing a supportive hand on Kate’s back as the couple climbed into their carriage.

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu with polished charm, first greeting them at the Fairmont Hotel before joining the carriage procession to Windsor Castle.

Once there, the royal party joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the ceremonial welcome under a white canopy set in the castle’s Quadrangle.

Later, in the Green Drawing Room, the royals and the Nigerian delegation viewed a curated selection from the Royal Collection, providing a cultural backdrop to the state visit.

Kate and William’s appearance at the state visit drew an enthusiastic response from royal fans, who were excited to witness the couple taking on increasing roles on the international stage.

One admirer described the future King as a “rock in the storm.”