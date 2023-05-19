Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t expect anything but’ King Charles’ silence

Experts believe King Charles is not to blame for his silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle car chase fiasco.

Everything has been brought to light by royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.

He shed light on it all, during a candid interview with Fox News Digital.

In starting off he defended King Charles against call outs about his silence over the NYC car chase.

In his chat with the digital outlet, Mr Sacerdoti told the public, “I don’t think this is an issue for the palace to get involved in.”

Mainly due to the fact that “Harry and Meghan left the working royal family and the UK.”

Thus, its safe to assume that “the provision of their own security in America is their business.”

This claim has come in response to the New York car chase Prince Harry and Meghan Markle found themselves wedged inbetwee.

At the time, it is reported that Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland was involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” right alongside the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in New York at the time to attend the Women of Vision award show.

Their spokesperson also released a statement following the media frenzy, and it reads, “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near-collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”