With ‘grave hatred’, Nimra Kazmi movers court for khula

Nimra Kazmi and her husband Muhammad Najeeb Shahrukh. — Twitter/ @waleedalis666/File

Nimra Kazmi — the teenage girl who had made headlines in April last year after mysteriously disappearing from Karachi but later declared that she had eloped to marry the love of her life — has filed a plea in a local court in the port city for a khula (dissolution of marriage) from her husband, Muhammad Najeeb Shahrukh, it emerged on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that her parents had moved an application in the court, seeking directives for the police to probe her disappearance. They also claimed that Nimra was underage for marriage. Later, the girl was recovered from Dera Ghazi Khan.

Following her recovery, the teenager issued a statement saying: “I was not kidnapped by anybody and had gone to Taunsa Sharif on my own to meet Shahrukh. The next day, we tied the knot.”

The local court, in June 2023, set Kazmi at liberty to decide whom she wanted to live with.

Almost one year of the marriage, the girl moved to the court of District and sessions judge East seeking the dissolution of her marriage with her husband.

In her plea, Kazmi accused her husband of maltreatment and urged the court to pass judgment and decree against the defendant. She urged the court to dissolve the marriage by way of khula in lieu of the dower amount [Rs5,000] which is “still unpaid”.

Kazmi said she has “developed a grave hatred in her mind and heart towards the defendant”, adding that she is not willing to rejoin her husband.

“She has made up her mind to end the hateful union with the defendant even by way of Khula and is ready to relinquish her dower amount which is still unpaid,” read the petition filed by her counsel.

The Karachi girl accused that she was subjected to maltreatment and beaten by her husband and was compelled to develop illicit relations with strangers.

She maintained that she wanted to live with her parents.