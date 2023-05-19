 
Friday May 19, 2023
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart stun at Cannes after receiving average film reviews

The film will also star tars like John Rhys-Davies, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas and Boyd Holbrook
Veteran actor Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart beamed at the Cannes Film Festival after Indiana Jones premiered to underwhelming reviews. The pair were a lovely sight as Ford signed autographs for his fans.

The actor was present for the premiere of the final and fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones series after which he was greeted by a crowd of excited fans. Despite the less-than-stellar reviews from critics, Ford and Flockhart looked happier than ever.

Flockhart looked stunning in a lovely floral dress paired with towering heels. 

Among the varying response from the critics, The Time labelled the movie “A meandering, frequently enervating yawn.”

Ford is joined by the mind behind Fleabag and Killing Eve, Phoebe-Waller Bridge who also worked on the film as a writer.

Along with the two, stars like John Rhys-Davies, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, and more. Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny will officially be hitting theatres on June 30th with a budget of $300 million.

The Telegraph gave the film a brutal two-star rating, writing: “It ultimately feels like a counterfeit of priceless treasure: the shape and the gleam of it might be superficially convincing for a bit, but the shabbier craftsmanship gets all the more glaring the longer you look.”

