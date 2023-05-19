 
Friday May 19, 2023
Harrison Ford says farewell to Indiana Jones: ‘I Need to Rest a Little Bit’

Ford was first seen as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981
In a press conference held on Friday, Harrison Ford stated that he has bid adieu to the Indiana Jones narrative with the release of the fifth installment and expressed his desire to take a break and "rest a bit."

When asked if the new sequel retires the character, he said, "Is it not evident? I need to sit down and rest a little bit. I love to work, and I love this character, and I love what it brought into my life, and that's all I can say,"

Ford, 80, shared that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny was created to “round up the story”.

Expressing his gratitude over the iconic role he said, "Everything has come together to support me in my old age, and I love the work. So I just want to work and I want to tell stories, good stories, and I have been so lucky in my life to have that opportunity."

Ford was impressed with the de-aging CGI effects used in the film to bring back a younger version of him, saying that it turned out “very realistic”.

He added that he is happy and grateful to have grown this old, "But I don't look back and say, 'I wish I was that guy again, I'm real happy with age — I love being older. It was great to be young. I could be dead, and I'm still working."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth and final installment of the Indiana Jones franchise and will hit theatres on June 30.

