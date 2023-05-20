Chrissy Teigen gets honest about Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss

Chrissy Teigen has aired her views on the much-hyped Vanderpump Rules finale.

Stopping by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the wife of John Legend remarked on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Levis's first on-screen meetup after 'Scandoval.'

"The cheaters' kiss was 'icky,' and it was weird seeing them together for sure."

She also added that 'everyone looked sad' during the finale and that she also 'fights' like Ariana Madix.

'It's quiet, quiet, quiet, and then explosive. It's exactly how I fight,' the mother-of-three said.

In other news, the controversial pair Sandoval and Leviss have ended their affair for good.

According to The Messenger, multiple sources confirmed the scandalous duo split after facing criticism from the left, right, and center.

The TomTom owner was under pressure as he was "struggling" amid the controversy.

"His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music," the insider continued. "He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."