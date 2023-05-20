 
Saturday May 20, 2023
Hilary Duff says she'd choose Matthew Koma 'again and again'

Saturday May 20, 2023

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma celebrated their four-year engagement anniversary with a sweet Instagram tribute.

Koma, 35, shared a photo from the moment they got engaged. He noted the special occasion occurred “four years ago.”

Duff, 35, reshared the post and added, “I would say yes again and again.”

After getting engaged in May 2019, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony held at the Younger alum’s home with “only family and close friends” in attendance.

Duff met the record producer after collaborating together on her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out.

At the time, an insider told People Magazine, “The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard.”

The How I Met Your Father star welcomed her first child with Koma, 35, in October 2018, daughter Banks Bair. While this was Duff’s first child with her now-husband, but her econd after having son Luca Comrie, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

The couple then welcomed another daughter, Mae Bair, 2, in March 2021.

