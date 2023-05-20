Bruce Willis’ granddaughter has brought him ‘so much happiness’ amid dementia

Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer Willis recently gave birth to her first child, a daughter, who is said to have brought great joy to the actor.

The Sixth Sense star has been feeling “so much happiness” ever since he was blessed with his grand daughter Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, a source told Radar Online.

The insider said that Bruce is a "doting caretaker" to his little granddaughter, who is "such a blessing" for the family after the actor was diagnosed with dementia.

"This baby feels heaven-sent. She's brought Bruce so much happiness," the insider told the publication, adding that Bruce is trying his best to “make the most of life” amid health scare.

"Seeing Bruce as a grandpa is the sweetest thing. He's always been so good with babies,” the insider said.

"He's been making the most of life, but there are challenges. There are tough days and sadness, so having Louetta has been such a blessing for him and the whole family," the source added.

Sharing the snaps of her little bundle of joy, Rumer took to Instagram to pen a sweet tribute for her girl she shares with Derek Richard Thomas.

"I have waited and dreamed of you my whole life. You are more than I could have ever imagined. You have changed my life in the most profound way,” she captioned it.

"It is the privilege and honor of my life to be your Mother and I will do everything and anything for you always," Rumer added.