Jack Whitehall makes snide remark about ‘This Morning’ hosts Holly and Phillip

Well-known comedian Jack Whitehall left the audience gaping after he made a dig at the This Morning co-hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. He appeared on The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show along with his 83 year old father, Michael.

He has previously been featured on several other shows with his father as well. One of the hosts, Rosie, told the pair that: “You two come across like you've got a lovely relationship.”

Jack then slyly remarked: “Behind closed doors we're like Holly and Phil. We don't speak to each other.”

The joke immediately led to surprised reactions from the hosts and the audience members, with Jack then remarking: “What? Come on.”

The joke comes amid the rumours that the two are embroiled in a feud and are not as close as they once used to be. Further reports claim that the rift may have started building up around three years ago when Holly began to distance herself from her long-time friend.

In recent episodes, the hosts have done their best to avoid talking about their feud; however, this has proved to be detrimental for the show as they witness a significant drop in ratings.